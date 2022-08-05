Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.27. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 19.9% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

