Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,054. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

