DAD Price Hits $0.0442 on Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $21.85 million and approximately $423,124.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,052.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

