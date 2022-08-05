DA Davidson Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $120.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.75. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

