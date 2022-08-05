Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYXT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

