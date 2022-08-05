Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 38686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,882,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,517. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 10.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

