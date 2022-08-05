cVault.finance Price Reaches $5,932.16 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $59.32 million and $39,724.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $5,932.16 or 0.25753944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

