Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cutera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cutera Trading Up 0.8 %

CUTR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 519,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a market cap of $885.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.86. Cutera has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $3,574,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $184,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

