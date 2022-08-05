Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 970,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,151. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,944,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

