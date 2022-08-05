Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
Shares of CRIS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,219. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.66.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
