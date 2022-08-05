Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,219. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Curis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Curis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.