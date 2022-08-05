Curio (CUR) Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Curio (CUR) traded down 67.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Curio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $20,654.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,712.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003935 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003906 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128608 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032551 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio (CUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,167 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
