Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.