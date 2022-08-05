Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 317.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.68 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

