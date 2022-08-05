Curi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,961,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 160,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

