Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

NSC opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.12 and a 200 day moving average of $253.94. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

