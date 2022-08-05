Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 694.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $342.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.37 and its 200 day moving average is $365.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

