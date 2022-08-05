Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $372.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.77. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

