Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 355.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,492,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $191.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 185.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

