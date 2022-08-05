Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $269.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.20.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.