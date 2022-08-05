Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 269.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 1.6 %

ADSK opened at $221.94 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day moving average of $203.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.