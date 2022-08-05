CumRocket (CUMMIES) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. CumRocket has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $29,726.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CumRocket has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621533 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CumRocket Coin Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
Buying and Selling CumRocket
