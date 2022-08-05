Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.54 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.79.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cummins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

