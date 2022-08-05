Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.54. The company had a trading volume of 671,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,352. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 33.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 122.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 291,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

