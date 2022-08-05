Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Clint Sever Sells 26,664 Shares

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Price Performance

HLTH stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Cue Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cue Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

