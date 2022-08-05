CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($77.32) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.61) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

ETR EVD traded up €0.45 ($0.46) on Friday, hitting €55.05 ($56.75). 54,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €54.19 and a 200 day moving average of €59.77. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €48.18 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($74.93). The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

