CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Director Purchases $26,767.50 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) Director Robert Blakeslee Gable purchased 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.2 %

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $392.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.3733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 79.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

