CRYPTO20 Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $10.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,107.63 or 0.99999066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065153 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,405,450 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

