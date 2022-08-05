Cryder Capital Partners LLP Has $207.30 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,774 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 10.2% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $207,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.88. 334,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

