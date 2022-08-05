Crown Trading 57.2% Lower This Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Crown has a total market cap of $245,594.81 and $576.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 57.2% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,198.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00595516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00265663 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015612 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,248,081 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.