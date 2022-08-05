CropperFinance Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $390,698.34 and $11,235.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00628352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

