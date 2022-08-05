Critical Survey: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) versus S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and S&W Seed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.05 $3.11 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.48 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.47

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TerrAscend and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for TerrAscend and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89 S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 407.69%. S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 429.44%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Summary

TerrAscend beats S&W Seed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

