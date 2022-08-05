Credit Suisse Group Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $154.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average is $128.34. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.