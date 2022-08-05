Credit Suisse Group Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,470.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,392.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $12.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,022.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,902. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 214.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $925.20. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

