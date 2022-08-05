Credit Suisse Group Cuts UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Price Target to €86.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €90.00 ($92.78) to €86.00 ($88.66) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on UCB from €110.00 ($113.40) to €90.00 ($92.78) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UCB from €110.00 ($113.40) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered UCB from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on UCB from €120.00 ($123.71) to €111.00 ($114.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.25.

UCB Price Performance

UCB stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. UCB has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

