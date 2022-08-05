CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.32.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

