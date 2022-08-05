Cowen Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $32.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America cut Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

RVLV stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 63,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,615. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. CWM LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

