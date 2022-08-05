Cowen Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $125.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $150.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

Twilio Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 603,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,789. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

