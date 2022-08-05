Cowen Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Cowen has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cowen to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Cowen stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 177.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 143,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 16.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Cowen by 93.3% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 152,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

