Cowen Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $31.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.38% from the stock’s current price.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $11.77. 2,241,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.20. Playtika has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Playtika by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Playtika by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

