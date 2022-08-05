Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €79.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($81.44) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Covestro stock opened at €33.14 ($34.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covestro has a 52 week low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($62.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.03 and a 200-day moving average of €42.87.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

