Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 25th

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.