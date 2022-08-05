Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $571.00 at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $543.00 to $571.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.08.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $543.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.76. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

