CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jean Macino Sells 76 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director Jean Macino sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $12,762.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $163.61 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CorVel by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth $5,855,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.