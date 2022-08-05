Cortex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.71 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,712.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032551 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 198,861,014 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.