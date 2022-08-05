Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Up 4.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 5,088,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,865,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

