Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:CMT opened at $11.19 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.