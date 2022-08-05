Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,673. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

