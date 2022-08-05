Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,673. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
