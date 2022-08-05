Contrasting Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digihost Technology and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.17%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.71%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million 1.19 $290,000.00 $0.02 59.53 TeraWulf $13.43 million 10.89 -$23.14 million ($0.22) -6.32

This table compares Digihost Technology and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 6.45% 2.53% 2.21% TeraWulf N/A -18.61% -8.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats TeraWulf on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TeraWulf

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.