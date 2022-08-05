Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.88. 37,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

