Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 73,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

